Traders Sell Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Equity Etf (DBJP) on Strength (DBJP)

Traders sold shares of Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Equity Etf (BMV:DBJP) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $3.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.04 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Equity Etf had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Equity Etf traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $44.33

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBJP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Equity Etf by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 109,105 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Equity Etf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,096,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Equity Etf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,294,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers Msci Japan Hedged Equity Etf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,232,000.

