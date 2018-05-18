Traders Buy Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $33.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.72 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF traded down ($0.08) for the day and closed at $48.94

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,522,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081,884 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 354,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 832,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 264,301 shares during the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.