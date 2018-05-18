Traders Buy Large Volume of Energizer Call Options (ENR)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,499 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,847% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

Energizer opened at $56.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Energizer has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.32 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 292.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

In other news, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $879,706.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,160.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Energizer by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

