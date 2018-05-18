Traders Buy Humana (HUM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $44.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.52 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Humana had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Humana traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $289.82

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.44.

Get Humana alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. analysts anticipate that Humana will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other Humana news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $326,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,047.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider M Todoroff Christopher sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.37, for a total transaction of $4,480,260.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,006.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,601,498. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.