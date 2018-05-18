TPI Composites (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,718,192.00 in Stock

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 64,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,718,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $903.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.92. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,269,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $8,257,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,173,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 245,626 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

