Torchmark (TMK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Torchmark worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMK. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. YCG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark opened at $85.67 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Torchmark has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Torchmark had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Torchmark will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 target price on shares of Torchmark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Torchmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

In related news, insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $1,309,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $654,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,275 shares of company stock valued at $10,189,160. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

