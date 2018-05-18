Todd A. Combs Purchases 13,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JPMorgan Chase opened at $112.96 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 52-week low of $112.76 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get JPMorgan Chase alerts:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.53%. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.98 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 721,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 266,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.