Tlg Immobilien (TLG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Tlg Immobilien (ETR:TLG) received a €28.00 ($33.33) price target from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.50 ($25.60) price objective on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.50 ($23.21) price objective on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €22.50 ($26.79) price objective on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.98) price objective on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Tlg Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.65 ($28.15).

Get Tlg Immobilien alerts:

Tlg Immobilien opened at €24.40 ($29.05) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Tlg Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.40 ($20.71) and a 12-month high of €23.30 ($27.74).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

Receive News & Ratings for Tlg Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlg Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.