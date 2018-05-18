Time Warner (TWX) Shares Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Time Warner alerts:

TWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. UBS raised Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.26 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.19.

Shares of Time Warner opened at $92.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Time Warner has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 17.33%. Time Warner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Time Warner will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.