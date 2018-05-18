Timbercreek Financial (TF) Director Purchases C$90,000.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,493. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.88 and a one year high of C$9.75.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.35 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

