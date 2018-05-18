Ties.DB (TIE) Price Reaches $0.0822 on Major Exchanges

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, DDEX and Tidex. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $94.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003807 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00714516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012352 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00182782 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00081739 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,673,606 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

