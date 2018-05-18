TheStreet Upgrades Oppenheimer (OPY) to “B-“

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 463,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1,053.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

