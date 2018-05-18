TheStreet Downgrades Electro-Sensors (ELSE) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of Electro-Sensors opened at $3.92 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Electro-Sensors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.72% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.