TheStreet Downgrades Electro-Sensors (ELSE) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday.
Shares of Electro-Sensors opened at $3.92 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Electro-Sensors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 0.38.
Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.
Electro-Sensors Company Profile
Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.
