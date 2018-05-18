Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $236.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher ended the first quarter on a promising note with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the consensus mark. We are encouraged by the company’s solid international performance on strong growth in the emerging markets of China, South Korea and India. Also, a series of product launches along with major progress in precision medicine initiatives aided Thermo Fisher’s performance. Moreover, the Patheon buyout has substantially adding an impetus to the company’s value proposition for biopharma customers. Notably, it has already started to prove accretive to Thermo Fisher’s Laboratory Products and Services segment. The company has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, in the reported quarter, Thermo Fisher’s business segments were impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and rising operating costs continue to pose a threat.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $239.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific traded up $3.26, hitting $214.27, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 25,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,193. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $209.10 and a twelve month high of $211.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,330. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

