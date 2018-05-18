Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher ended the first quarter on a promising note with adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the consensus mark. We are encouraged by the company’s solid international performance on strong growth in the emerging markets of China, South Korea and India. Also, a series of product launches along with major progress in precision medicine initiatives aided Thermo Fisher’s performance. Moreover, the Patheon buyout has substantially adding an impetus to the company’s value proposition for biopharma customers. Notably, it has already started to prove accretive to Thermo Fisher’s Laboratory Products and Services segment. The company has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, in the reported quarter, Thermo Fisher’s business segments were impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and rising operating costs continue to pose a threat.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $211.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $209.10 and a 12 month high of $211.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $211,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,273.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $9,129,330. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

