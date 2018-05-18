The Valspar (VAL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about The Valspar (NYSE:VAL) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Valspar earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.7046857340509 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The Valspar remained flat at $$112.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Valspar has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

