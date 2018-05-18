The Travelers Companies (TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

TRV stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $129.58 and a 52-week high of $130.46.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 17,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $2,421,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $356,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,471,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 176.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

