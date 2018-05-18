The Coca-Cola (KO) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Morningstar Analysts

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $49.00 price target by investment analysts at Morningstar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morningstar’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,929,789. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

