The Children’s Place (PLCE) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Children’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 target price on The Children’s Place and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen started coverage on The Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.95 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $127.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $136.70 and a 52 week high of $140.55.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Children’s Place’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

The Children’s Place announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 82.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 81.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 302,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 135,732 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $15,473,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 5,295.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

