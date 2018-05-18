TFS Financial (TFSL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of TFS Financial traded up $0.13, reaching $15.29, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TFS Financial has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.39.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $76.31 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Meredith S. Weil purchased 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,896.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

