Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $106,206.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,919.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $100.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $230.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

