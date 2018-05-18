Tencent (TCEHY) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been assigned a $65.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of TCEHY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,563. The firm has a market cap of $511.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tencent has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 30.70%. equities research analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

