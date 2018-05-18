Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd opened at $15.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Tenaga Nasional Bhd alerts:

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad operates an electricity utility in Malaysia. The Company is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sales of electricity, and the provision of other related services. Its divisions include Generation, Transmission and Distribution. The Generation Division operates and maintains its portfolio of power generating assets, consisting of thermal generation facilities and hydro-generation schemes in Peninsular Malaysia.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.