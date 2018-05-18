Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd opened at $15.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
About Tenaga Nasional Bhd
