Telia (TLSNY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Shares of TLSNY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 17,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,048. Telia has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services.

