Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) & Kenon (KEN) Financial Survey

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE: TOO) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Teekay Offshore Partners alerts:

This table compares Teekay Offshore Partners and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners -28.37% 3.87% 0.71% Kenon -3.75% -22.67% -4.76%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teekay Offshore Partners presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Teekay Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay Offshore Partners is more favorable than Kenon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Teekay Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teekay Offshore Partners and Kenon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners $1.11 billion 1.07 -$303.20 million $0.01 290.00 Kenon $366.00 million 2.30 $236.59 million N/A N/A

Kenon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay Offshore Partners.

Dividends

Teekay Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kenon does not pay a dividend. Teekay Offshore Partners pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Teekay Offshore Partners beats Kenon on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker. The company serves customers in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada. As at December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 37 shuttle tankers, 3 chartered-in vessels, 1 HiLoad dynamic positioning unit, 8 FPSO units, 6 FSO units, 10 long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, 1 UMS, and 2 chartered-in conventional oil tankers. Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield TK TOLP L.P.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. It also designs, manufactures, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, the company's Qoros' dealerships had 115 point of sales. In addition, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.