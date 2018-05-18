Ted Baker (TED) Insider Sells £157,066.52 in Stock

Ted Baker (LON:TED) insider Charles Anderson sold 5,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($35.78), for a total value of £157,066.52 ($213,058.22).

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 2,524 ($34.24) on Friday. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of GBX 2,286 ($31.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,244 ($44.00).

Ted Baker (LON:TED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 127.70 ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 126.60 ($1.72) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Ted Baker had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of £591.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Ted Baker’s previous dividend of $16.60. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TED. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.76) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.69) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs upgraded Ted Baker to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($44.09) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.09) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,042.86 ($41.28).

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

