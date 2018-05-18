TD Securities Trims Extendicare (EXE) Target Price to C$9.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.65 on Monday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

In other Extendicare news, Director Timothy Louis Lukenda bought 10,000 shares of Extendicare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $93,731.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

