TD Securities Boosts Granite Real Estate (GRT.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Granite Real Estate from C$51.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Granite Real Estate has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Shares of Granite Real Estate opened at C$52.23 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Granite Real Estate has a 52 week low of C$45.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.69.

