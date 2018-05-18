TD Securities Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Price Target to $55.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.02. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 271,851 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 557.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 181,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 154,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

