Tata Motors (TTM) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $23.10. Tata Motors shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 59600 shares changing hands.
TTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.
