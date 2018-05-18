Tata Motors (TTM) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $23.10. Tata Motors shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 59600 shares changing hands.

TTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 396,536 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,894,000 after acquiring an additional 65,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,966,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 564,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,020,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.