Target (TGT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.42 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $93.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.37.

Target opened at $75.83 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Target has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $75.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. analysts expect that Target will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $205,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $8,211,535.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,906 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,999.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Target by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,654,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $695,229,000 after purchasing an additional 916,178 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Target by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,405,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,187,000 after purchasing an additional 610,674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,160,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

