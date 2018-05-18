Tapestry (TPR) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Tapestry traded down $0.43, reaching $43.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 25,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,583. Tapestry has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

