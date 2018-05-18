Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Chardan Capital

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Chardan Capital from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRHC. Piper Jaffray increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,736. The company has a market capitalization of $982.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $284,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 32,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $1,594,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,000 shares of company stock worth $16,211,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.