Syneos Health (SYNH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.36

News articles about Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) have trended positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Syneos Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9289512352359 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Syneos Health stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

