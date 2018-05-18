Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Lifted by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 33,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 41,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $58,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neeraj Mehta sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $75,154.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,192.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $526,829. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial opened at $34.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

