Symantec (SYMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for Symantec have been revised downward after the company provided a disappointing outlook for Q1 & FY19. Furthermore, margins are anticipated to remain under pressure due to continued shift of the company’s business model to ratable revenues, and increased investment in sales and marketing capacity, which makes us cautious about its near-term performance. Going ahead, the ongoing internal investigations related to the reporting of certain non-GAAP accounting measures, which include executive compensation too, public disclosures including commentary on the company’s historical financial results, certain forward-looking statements, stock-trading plans and retaliate, remain a major concern. The probe may throw light on serious issues which will severely cost the company in near future. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Get Symantec alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Symantec from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Symantec from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. First Analysis lowered Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of Symantec opened at $22.32 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Symantec has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. Symantec’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Symantec will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,361.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,183 shares of company stock worth $2,630,726 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Symantec by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,582,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,584,000 after buying an additional 232,376 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Symantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Symantec by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Symantec by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,419,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 2,400,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Symantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Symantec (SYMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.