Switch (SWCH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 target price on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Switch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NYSE SWCH opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

