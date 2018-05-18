Switch Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Switch in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Group analyst S. Goldman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Switch’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWCH. Cowen assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Switch opened at $12.99 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Switch has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

