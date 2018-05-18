Swiss Re (SSREY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 0.55. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities.

