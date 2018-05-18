Swiss National Bank Sells 104,800 Shares of Targa Resources (TRGP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Targa Resources worth $30,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.97. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -846.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

