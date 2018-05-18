Swiss National Bank Sells 104,000 Shares of BorgWarner (BWA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of BorgWarner worth $33,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $886,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,648,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 132,772 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,138,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,803,000 after acquiring an additional 289,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,794,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 387,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

