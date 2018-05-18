Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in TransUnion (TRU)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of TransUnion worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,523,000 after buying an additional 1,574,041 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,334,000 after buying an additional 1,432,104 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,286,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3,010.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 805,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,267,000 after buying an additional 779,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 174.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 544,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion opened at $68.92 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $13,542,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,127 shares in the company, valued at $30,195,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $82,534.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,900,021. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.