Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,600 Shares of AerCap (AER)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of AerCap worth $32,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AER opened at $55.52 on Friday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. AerCap had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

