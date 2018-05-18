Surface Oncology (SURF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Surface Oncology opened at $13.99 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $13.75.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

In other Surface Oncology news, major shareholder Lilly Ventures Fund I. Llc acquired 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Grayzel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.