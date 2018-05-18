Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $88.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.84 million. research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $3,565,380.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

