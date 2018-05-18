SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE:BRX opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,044,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after buying an additional 846,132 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,988,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after buying an additional 183,692 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 60,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $168,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,825.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Schreiber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,750 shares of company stock worth $443,140. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 83 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

