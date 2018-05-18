SunTrust Banks Comments on Virtusa’s Q1 2020 Earnings (VRTU)

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtusa in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Virtusa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Virtusa has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $142,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,062,207.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,002 shares of company stock worth $6,258,319. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

