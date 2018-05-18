SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2018 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.72% and a negative net margin of 1,665.11%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRNA. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals opened at $13.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.30. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $297,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 8,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $116,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,000. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,865,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,035,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.