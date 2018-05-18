Sunrise Resources (SRES) Trading Up 13.3%

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)’s share price was up 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 3,038,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sunrise Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Sunrise Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Sunrise Resources in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

