Sunlands Online Education (STG) Short Interest Up 50.7% in April

Sunlands Online Education (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,104,546 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 13th total of 732,908 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $171,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $14,725,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $9,130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $3,486,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $3,320,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE STG opened at $10.30 on Friday. Sunlands Online Education has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

About Sunlands Online Education

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

