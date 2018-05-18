Sunlands Online Education (STG) Short Interest Up 50.7% in April

Sunlands Online Education (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,104,546 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the April 13th total of 732,908 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $171,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $14,725,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $9,130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $3,486,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Online Education in the first quarter worth $3,320,000.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Sunlands Online Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
About Sunlands Online Education
Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.
